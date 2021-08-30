WATCH: Harbour Heights residents at wits' end over state of road

WATCH: Harbour Heights residents at wits' end over state of roadMonday, August 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Residents of Harbour Heights in Harbour View are at their wits' end over the deplorable condition of the main road leading to the community.
Observer Online visited the area over the weekend and saw first-hand the bad state of the road, a section of which has collapsed.
According to the residents, the road has been in a deplorable state for at least two years, and it deteriorates whenever there is heavy downpour similar to what was brought on recently by tropical storms Grace and Ida.
They are appealing to the authorities to urgently address the problem as they say the the road is now impassable.
