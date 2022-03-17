WATCH: Holness fines 'starstruck ministers' who attended Shenseea's album launch

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Following backlash and outrage from the general public about giving special preference to promoter Romeich Major, the five ministers of Government who attended Shenseea's album launch at Major's Campbell's Boulevard Entertainment headquarters on Tuesday have been fined $100,000 each.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the revelation during his Budget presentation on Thursday. His announcement came after news that effective Friday, March 18, 2022 the entertainment sector would be officially reopened.



Dubbing the minister's present at the launch as 'starstruck', Holness appointed Minister Olivia Grange to collect the fines and donate it to a worthy charity.



"Some people were starstruck and forgot their senses, I believe they should be fined. And so Minister Grange, who is used to being among stars and kept her mask on, I am appointing you Minister to collect $100,000 from every minister who was there and make a donation to a worthy charity."



Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange and Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Floyd Green and State Minister Alando Terrelonge, were all in attendance at the album launch.



They were all photographed, sometimes mask-less, hugging and defying social distancing orders as they interacted with Shenseea, Major and other guests.



The breaches of the DRMA resulted in criticism from the general public who indicated that the attendance of the ministers was a clear indication of favouritism as the entertainment sector had not yet been formally reopened.