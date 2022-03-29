WATCH: 'I'm not dead': Mandeville Mayor blames spoilt daughter for death rumour

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Mayor of Mandeville and Councillor for the Royal Flat Division, Donovan Mitchell, has dispelled a rumor that was posted on social media claiming that he died.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE at the Manchester Municipal Corporation's Road and Works Department in Mandeville a short while ago, Mitchell provided clarity on how the rumour started.



He said his eldest daughter started the rumour to get his attention.



“We have been out of touch for a little while… I know her very well trying to get my attention,” he said.



“I'm alive and well. I am going to live until I am old enough for them to put me in a wheelchair and drive me around communities,” he added.



He thanked people locally and overseas who reached out to him.



Kasey Williams