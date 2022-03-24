WATCH: It wasn't my fault, says Charles after crash that injured cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Former Speaker of the House of Parliament, Pearnel Charles Snr says he was not at fault in a traffic collision that left a cop injured Thursday.

A policeman was injured after his motorbike collided with a vehicle being driven by the retired politician.

It is understood that the cop, a constable assigned to the Hunt's Bay traffic unit, had to be rushed to hospital after the collision which occurred on Perkins Boulevard at the foot of Queen's Hill in St Andrew.

Charles Snr, in an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE at the scene of the accident, sought to distance himself from any wrongdoing in the incident.

“I came off Queen Hill, stopped, looked left, looked right, no vehicle… and I was making a right turn, then I saw a police bike coming uncontrollable … and he ran into my side,” Charles Snr said.

“He got his forehead busted on my door for which I am very sorry… In my opinion, I am in the right,” he said.

The 85-year-old Charles Snr retired from active politics in 2020 after five decades of involvement with the trade union movement and the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

His son, Pearnel Charles Jnr, is the current minister of agriculture and fisheries and Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon. His daughter, Michelle is the MP for Eastern St Thomas.

