WATCH: Jamaicans react to lifting of COVID restrictions

KINGSTON, Jamaica – COVID-19 protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) are coming to an end on Friday, two years after they were first implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus.

But the announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Parliament on Thursday has elicited mixed reactions among Jamaicans.

OBSERVER ONLINE took to the streets of the Corporate Area to ask members of the public for their views. Watch the video.