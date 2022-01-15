WATCH: Jamaicans share crime fighting strategies

WATCH: Jamaicans share crime fighting strategiesSaturday, January 15, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — With Jamaica recording more than 40 murders just 15 days into the new year, and following a 10 per cent increase in murders in 2021, the Government and security forces have been the subject of public backlash over the past few days.
The spiralling crime rate has triggered much needed discussions about crime fighting strategies being implemented in the country. It is against this background that OBSERVER ONLINE took to the streets to ask citizens how they would tackle crime as the security minister.
