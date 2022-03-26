WATCH: Knight says Royal Family should fund education in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Queen's Counsel KD Knight is suggesting that the Royal Family take on the responsibility of funding tertiary education.

“For a specified number of years, the financial responsibility for educating our people in this country should be on their shoulders because it was they who kept us in bondage,” Knight told OBSERVER ONLINE earlier this week.

He was among scores of Jamaicans gathered outside the British High Commission in St Andrew on Tuesday protesting the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the island.

“I am out here to show my solidarity with my fellow Jamaicans who have, over the years, suffered because of the treatment meted out to us. We are a great race. No other race could possibly suffer the kind of persecution that we suffered and reach where we are today without their help.

“Even after the abolition of slavery they continued to plunder our resources and to enrich their society,” the veteran attorney and former Cabinet minister said.

Prince William and wife Catherine were in Jamaica for three days. They are now in The Bahamas for the final of a three-nation tour, which also included Belize.