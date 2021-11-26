WATCH: Local retailers anticipate bumper Black Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Retailers in the Corporate Area are anticipating a successful Black Friday with some stores offering up to 80 per cent off on selected items.

Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States highlighted by steep discounts, has been adopted locally in recent years as retailers aim to stimulate consumer enthusiasm ahead of the bumper Christmas shopping season.

Branch supervisor at Sangster's Book Store in Village Mall Plaza, Halfway Tree, Keron Williams told OBSERVER ONLINE that, “We will be offering up to 80 per cent on selected items, but we [are] generally offering a 10 per cent on special books, like the general books, inspirational, motivational [and] children books, toys and games.”

Adding that the sale runs from November 25 to November 28, Williams encouraged shoppers to visit the store before it expires.

“You can come on down and start your shopping...shop early and save for Christmas. For this Black Friday I am truly expecting a large crowd, especially for us here at the [Village Mall Plaza] location where we do extremely well in terms of our general books and toys and games. So, I expect the parents and loved ones to come out early and shop to make use of your 10 per cent early Christmas shopping,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the manager at Jewellery Collection located in Twin Gates Plaza, Halfway Tree, was quick to point out that the store will be offering up to 50 per cent on gold items and 35 per cent on watches and perfumes.

“It's a big sale on Black Friday, people please come and take advantage of it, we have very good collections… [and] we are the number one in the service,” he began. “We are starting from Thursday [to] Friday and Saturday. We have perfumes, watches, electronics, cell phones, appliances, silvers, stainless steels, we have everything here, one roof cover everything,” the store manager, who gave his name only as “Ronnie”, said.

He explained that despite the ongoing pandemic, last year's Black Friday event was very successful, and as such, he expects this year to be the same.

Ronnie told OBSERVER ONLINE that, “We are still following the protocols, sanitizers, masks, everything. We are trying our best. Black Friday last year was good, [and] we are expecting [this year] to be good also.”

At the same time, the manager at Ammar's Department Store in Village Mall Plaza, Halfway Tree, Judith Hartley said “Our sale begins tomorrow [Thursday] and it extends through to Monday. We are also having our early bird special on Friday and Saturday, so one can come out and benefit from an additional discount on our already low prices.”

She added that the discounts ranged from 15 per cent to 75 per cent off.

“We are talking about brand new stock from all the brands that you know and the quality that Ammar's offer over all these years. We cover a wide range of products, from men's clothing, children and women [clothing], household products and luggage.”

“It's the time of year that many people look forward to coming to us to find those Christmas gifts, all the Christmas things one would be looking for, this is where they would find them. It's a good time to come out to find those deals to get those savings,” Hartley continued.

Hartley that she understands that the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in the country and people will be trying to conserve financially. But, despite this, Hartley said, “Whatever it is, they are coming nonetheless and we are trying to make it easier for them by making it more affordable.”