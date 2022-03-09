WATCH: Long lines as gas prices spike

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There were long lines at gas pumps on Wednesday evening as motorists prepare for another big increase in fuel prices.

Effective Thursday, March 10, the ex-refinery costs of 87- and 90-octane gasoline will increase by $4.50 each to $186.93 and $191.92 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $190.97 per litre following an increase of $4.50 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also up $4.50 and will be sold for $195.47 per litre.

The latest round of increases led to motorists flocking the pumps, with reports of long lines at gas stations across the island.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE while waiting in line for gas, one motorist urged the Government to reconsider its decision not to reduce the Special Consumption Tax (SCT) on fuel.

“In yesterday's budget presentation, the minister (Dr Nigel Clarke) indicated that the tax won't change from the gas but I would love for him to reconsider because (gas) is a strain on our pockets,” the motorist said.

The price of oil surged further this week after US President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil causing worries that global supplies would be disrupted.

