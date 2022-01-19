WATCH: Major fire at commercial complex on Washington Boulevard

Two units from the York Park Fire Station are currently at the scene of a major fire at a commercial complex on Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station in St Andrew.

The OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the blaze at the Bronsthorp Square Plaza has not yet been brought under control.

It is still uncertain how the fire got started.

A firefighter attached to the York Park fire station told our newsroom that investigations will commence once the blaze is contained.

More to come.