WATCH: Man killed after falling off bus

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A man is dead following a horrific crash on the PJ Patterson Highway in St Catherine on Monday.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the man was hanging dangerously off the step of a Coaster bus when he fell onto the roadway.

He was subsequently run over by the bus he had been travelling in and another that was trailing behind.

The body of the unidentified man was still lying on the roadway up to publication time.

Police who are currently processing the scene said they received a call about the accident at approximately 5:45 pm.