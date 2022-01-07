WATCH: Maroon Chief visits grieving sister of man killed in Accompong shooting

Maroon Chief Richard Currie on Friday visited the family of Lloyd Davis, who was killed in a shooting incident in Accompong, St Elizabeth late Thursday.

Currie held and hugged Davis' grieving sister upon arriving at her house on Friday afternoon.

Davis, of Bethsalem in St Elizabeth, was among six persons reportedly shot during an altercation at an event in the Maroon village late Thursday following the annual January 6 celebration of the signing of a peace treaty between the Leeward (western) Maroons and British colonizers 284 years ago.

A police officer was reportedly involved in the incident.

The shooting followed Wednesday's warning by the police that people should not attend the annual event as it is in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the incident.