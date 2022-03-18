WATCH: Maxfield Avenue residents mount protest over alleged police shooting

WATCH: Maxfield Avenue residents mount protest over alleged police shootingFriday, March 18, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents of Maxfield Avenue in Kingston this morning set fire to debris and used it to block the road to protest the shooting death of a man, allegedly by the police, in the community on Thursday night.
When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the area Friday morning, residents gave the name of the deceased as Emelio Morris, also known as 'Papa Stinga' who was in his late 30s.
Morris, who the residents claim was shot in cold blood, was reportedly killed sometime after 11:00 pm.
A heavy pile-up of traffic was observed in both directions on Maxfield Avenue.
The police did not comment on the reasons for the protest but said members of the public should use alternate routes where necessary.
The blockage spans from Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road intersection to Gem Road.
The police said they are working diligently to bring order to the area.
