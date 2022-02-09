WATCH: Muschett High students suspended after fight, stabbing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Two female students at the Muschett High School in Trelawny have been suspended after a fight in which one was stabbed and injured.



The incident happened on Monday and the police are to speak with the parent of both students later Wednesday.



One of the girls was stabbed in the face and arm during the fight. The other girl was taken into police custody and later released to her parents.



Several videos of the fight, the injuries, and even the detention of the alleged stabber by the police have been placed on social media.

Efforts to speak to the school principal, Leighton Johnson, were not successful, but the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Trelawny Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell said the girls are suspended from school and police are looking into the incident.



“The police are still doing some work around it. The parents are supposed to come in today (Wednesday) to talk with us,” Superintendent Russell told OBSERVER ONLINE. “The injured girl's parents were not available yesterday.”



He said the school is already on board and is cooperating with the police. Following Wednesday's meeting, the police will see the best way forward.



It is not known what caused the fight, but one video footage shows the two girls throwing punches and kicks. Some students look on excitedly, cursing indecent language and cheering, while others tried to part the fight.



When they were finally parted, one of the girls had blood on her school clothes from several stabs she got from what seemed to be a pen.



Another video showed the girl with the bleeding stab wounds standing alone as some students led her away apparently to get treatment.



In another footage, the student accused of doing the stabbing is seen being taken from a bus by the police, while in a picture the student who was injured showed her sewed-up wound.

The incident happened the same day as another stabbing at Maggotty High in St Elizabeth which left a student nursing a stab wound to the head. A picture of the victim with a pen protruding from his forehead was circulated on social media.