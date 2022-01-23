WATCH: New JDF boss tours ZOSO in Parade Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman on Sunday toured sections of the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Parade Gardens, Kingston.

During the tour, Wemyss-Gorman met with security force personnel on the ground and also spoke with residents in the violence-torn area.

The ZOSO in Parade Gardens was declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on January 9 and will remain in effect for 60 days.

Wemyss-Gorman was sworn in as the Jamaica Defence Force's first female CDS last Thursday.

Watch the video clip of the tour captured by the Jamaica Observer's Garfield Robinson.