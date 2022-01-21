WATCH: Newly appointed CDS arrive at JDF Change of Command Parade

WATCH: Newly appointed CDS arrive at JDF Change of Command ParadeFriday, January 21, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica- The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Weymss- Gorman arrived at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Change of Command Parade.
Decked in white along with her numerous medals, Weymess-Gorman is the first woman to be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff. She is the 12th person to be appointed in the position.
The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, MP Juliet Holness, Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, and out-going Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Rocky Meade along with his wife were also present to welcome the new leadership of the JDF.
Candice Haughton
