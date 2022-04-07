WATCH: Patrick Roberts recounts 'success' with Mighty Diamonds; saddened by lead singer's murder

WATCH: Patrick Roberts recounts 'success' with Mighty Diamonds; saddened by lead singer's murderThursday, April 07, 2022
Record producer and politician Patrick Roberts says last week's murder of Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, the lead vocalist for legendary reggae band Mighty Diamonds, was a big blow to the reggae industry.
Speaking with journalists after a 'set up' for the slain reggae singer in Olympic Gardens was shut down by police, Roberts expressed deep sadness at Shaw's death while reflecting fondly on his work with the Mighty Diamonds.
“I remember in around 1992, I did a remix of the (Pass the) Kouchie rhythm … I asked if Mighty Diamonds could sing over the original on the rhythm, and they did, and it was a huge success,” Roberts said.
“To see the manner in how (Shaw's) life ended is really sad and a big defeat to the music industry,” he added.
Roberts is the councillor for the Molynes Gardens Division in West Central St Andrew, where the 'set up' for Shaw was being held. He defended the police's shutting down of the event due to the absence of a permit.
“It's sad at this moment that the family is not able to grieve as they wish, but whoever organised the nine night should have had dialogue with the commanding officer for the area because it is a security risk,” Roberts said.
Two days after Shaw was killed, his bandmate Fitzroy "Bunny Diamond" Simpson died after ailing for years following a major stroke.
