WATCH: Port Royal welcomes largest cruise ship to date

WATCH: Port Royal welcomes largest cruise ship to dateThursday, November 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The historic town of Port Royal received its largest cruise ship to date on Thursday morning as the Nieuw Statendam from luxury cruise line Holland America arrived with 1,300 passengers aboard.
The docking was part of the Port Authority of Jamaica's (PAJ) intensified restart to cruise shipping activities after a 17-month absence due to COVID-19.
PAJ assistant vice president, Marketing and Communications, Kimberley Stiff, said in a statement earlier that although the ship, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 passengers, will not have its full complement due to COVID-19 protocols, the call will demonstrate to the global cruise market Port Royal's ability to facilitate larger vessels.
“It will also provide an opportunity for Port Royal, and by extension Kingston, to showcase its sought-after heritage, culture, entertainment, and other unique offerings that distinguish its cruise passenger experience from any other,” she noted.
The Jamaica Observer's Garfield Robinson captured the ship's arrival. Watch the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy