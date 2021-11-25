WATCH: Port Royal welcomes largest cruise ship to date

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The historic town of Port Royal received its largest cruise ship to date on Thursday morning as the Nieuw Statendam from luxury cruise line Holland America arrived with 1,300 passengers aboard.

The docking was part of the Port Authority of Jamaica's (PAJ) intensified restart to cruise shipping activities after a 17-month absence due to COVID-19.

PAJ assistant vice president, Marketing and Communications, Kimberley Stiff, said in a statement earlier that although the ship, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 passengers, will not have its full complement due to COVID-19 protocols, the call will demonstrate to the global cruise market Port Royal's ability to facilitate larger vessels.

“It will also provide an opportunity for Port Royal, and by extension Kingston, to showcase its sought-after heritage, culture, entertainment, and other unique offerings that distinguish its cruise passenger experience from any other,” she noted.

The Jamaica Observer's Garfield Robinson captured the ship's arrival. Watch the video.