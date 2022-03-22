WATCH: Prince William scores with Trench Town residents; plays football with Sterling, Bailey

WATCH: Prince William scores with Trench Town residents; plays football with Sterling, BaileyTuesday, March 22, 2022
|
The Duke of Cambridge scored with Trench Town residents as he played a game of football with Jamaican-born Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey during a visit to the Kingston community on Tuesday afternoon.
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton – the Duchess of Cambridge – made the visit to reggae legend Bob Marley's hometown shortly after touching down in Jamaica for a three-day trip to the island, which is part of a larger trip to the Caribbean region that coincides with the 70th anniversary of the coronation of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
During the visit to Trench Town, the biggest cheer for the future King of England was when he took to a community football field alongside Sterling and Bailey for a game of scrimmage.
Watch the video captured by the Jamaica Observer's Jason Cross.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy