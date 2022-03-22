WATCH: Prince William scores with Trench Town residents; plays football with Sterling, Bailey

The Duke of Cambridge scored with Trench Town residents as he played a game of football with Jamaican-born Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey during a visit to the Kingston community on Tuesday afternoon.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton – the Duchess of Cambridge – made the visit to reggae legend Bob Marley's hometown shortly after touching down in Jamaica for a three-day trip to the island, which is part of a larger trip to the Caribbean region that coincides with the 70th anniversary of the coronation of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

During the visit to Trench Town, the biggest cheer for the future King of England was when he took to a community football field alongside Sterling and Bailey for a game of scrimmage.

Watch the video captured by the Jamaica Observer's Jason Cross.