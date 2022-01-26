WATCH: Reggae Boyz frustrated by 'ridiculous' decision not to allow fans inside stadium

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae Boyz Captain Andre Blake described as “ridiculous” the decision by Government not to allow fans inside the National Stadium to watch the national senior men's football team compete against Mexico in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

“I don't really see the reason behind not having fans in the stadium. The stadium capacity is 30,000, you can easily fit 5,000 and everybody social distance.

“Maybe I don't have enough information… but I find it ridiculous that in a time like this when we need the fans so much with all the support and help that they can give to us, we are going to miss them dearly,” Blake.

He was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE ahead of the team's training session at the stadium on Wednesday. Two of his teammates, defender Damian Lowe and attacker Junior Flemmings expressed similar sentiments as their skipper's.

“Obviously we are not happy about the situation,” Lowe said, adding “I know there is a pandemic and everybody has to be safe but if the government is saying if you get vaccinated you can attend games then all of a sudden it changes, what sense does that make.

“We are pleading to the Government to allow even 300, 400 in because we need that 12th man, we need the crowd cheering us on,” Lowe said.

Flemmings expressed that he was puzzled by the decision not to allow fans.

“Every other country (in the group) allows fans, why not Jamaica? Why we can't have fans?” he asked.

Despite Jamaica currently battling a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, many people were surprised by the decision by Government not to allow fans for the next two World Cup qualifying games against Mexico this Thursday and Costa Rica on February 2.

This after allowing a maximum of 5,000 fully vaccinated fans inside the National Stadium for Jamaica's previous World Cup qualifying game against the United States.

After eight matches, the Reggae Boyz are lying in sixth position in the eight-team playoff. They are on seven points from one win, four draws and three losses, with six matches remaining.