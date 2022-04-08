WATCH: Roshawn Clarke pleased with record-breaking run

Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown expressed satisfaction with his performance after setting a new record in the Class 1 Boys' 400m hurdles at the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships on Friday.

Clarke crossed the finish line in 49.50 seconds to beat his previous best of 49.85 and capture the gold medal.

The Kingston College pair of Rayon Campbell 50.54 seconds and Antonio Forbes 51.48 took second and third.

Clarke spoke to reporters after his record-setting performance. Watch the video.