WATCH: Sauce maker eyeing export market benefits from SRC hand-holding

Jordan Weller has had a lifelong passion for food. It led him to enter catering and then the restaurant business, which paved the way for his latest venture with partner Issaco Mignott.

“I realised that there was really a demand from persons, especially persons who don't live in Jamaica, wanting to take the (restaurant's) marinade and sauces abroad so that they can do it at home themselves,” Weller said.

And so, marinade and sauce maker Coral Close Limited was borne out of an effort to meet this demand.

But the process of getting their flagship product – a jerk marinade – to market wasn't as straightforward as the Coral Close principals had initially thought it would be, Mignott acknowledged.

“Jordan had the recipe and we thought it was just to get that mixed up and get it in a bottle. We realised that that was not the case and there was a quite a process to go through in order to ensure that the products were fit for the public market especially in light of our greater aspirations of exportation,” Mignott said.

It led the businessmen to seek assistance from the Scientific Research Council (SRC), which through science and technology provides support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the development and production of products.

“We had initial meetings with the SRC team who were very knowledgeable and experience. They assisted us firstly with the formulation process to get our products to a level where they can go into production,” Mignott recalled.

The SRC also provided Coral Close with manufacturing services critical for a business of its size.

“It has allowed us to start small and really scale organically throughout the process,” Mignott said.

With the SRC holding its hand, the company has its eyes set on penetrating the local and international market.

“We would like to get some market share in Jamaica… make it a nice household name,” Weller said.

“The main goal though is to get it overseas… we have been working with the SRC to help us get FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval,” he added.

Watch the video for the full story on Coral Close and its partnership with the SRC.