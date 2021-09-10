WATCH: Security forces increase presence in downtown Kingston after gun attacks

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The security forces are maintaining a presence in downtown Kingston following separate shootings in the commercial district Friday which resulted in multiple fatalities.

At least four persons were killed in three separate incidents in only a few hours.

There was a double murder along Darling Street in the vicinity of Coronation Market about 7am, as armed thugs killed a man known as 'Bun Down', a known associate of Leighton 'Livity' Coke, the brother of incarcerated former Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke. The other victim remains unidentified.

Hours later, a man known as 'Rolexx', reportedly of a Jones Town address, was killed by armed men who reportedly 'tailed' him to the Matthews Lane area of downtown Kingston and murdered him.

Shortly after that, a man was gunned down along Orange Street in the commercial district. He was reportedly sitting on a stool when he was pounced upon by gunmen who shot him multiple times.

The killings are believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between the Matthews Lane-based Spanglers Gang and men from Tivoli Gardens.