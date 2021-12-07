WATCH: 'She was a special child' – Central Kingston residents mourn shooting death of 6-y-o

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Residents of Text Lane in Central Kingston are grief-stricken over the untimely death of six -year-old T'mora McCallum in an accidental shooting on Monday.

It is alleged that a man was cleaning a gun when it went off and fatally shot the six-year-old student of St Aloysius Primary. The suspect is now under police guard in hospital after he was beaten by a mob in the community later that evening.

When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the community Tuesday morning, residents there were in a sombre mood.

“It wicked mi nah lie. I don't think that memory will ever come out of my head,” a male resident said in between tears. “She was a little girl who was very joyful.”

T'mora had not long before returned from school when she was shot, according to another neighbour.

“She just come from school, as you can see her uniform blouse still on the (clothes) line… her mother beg somebody wash it out because her mother is pregnant and couldn't get up much,” the resident said.

Another resident remembered T'mora as a “special child” who was much loved.

“She was a special child, everybody loved her,” the female resident said. “Yesterday when I got the call that she died I threw my phone away. It wasn't a pretty sight when we got that call.”

Meanwhile, Central Kingston Member of Parliament, Donovan Williams said he was “deeply saddened” over the incident.

“It pains my heart to know that this diabolical love affair with guns is robbing our children of their future,” Williams said.