WATCH: St James woman arrested on lottery scamming charges

WATCH: St James woman arrested on lottery scamming chargesThursday, February 03, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has revealed that at least one woman has been arrested in an operation carried out by the Lottery Scam Taskforce in Cambridge, St James.
The woman has not yet been identified.
In a video posted to their official Instagram page, the JCF showed the woman clad in a black blouse and blue jeans, being carried away in handcuffs.
The 43-second clip also shows members of the task force uncovering documents from crocus bags of saw dust. The police have since identified the documents as 'lead sheets' used in the scamming process. They also disclosed that other lottery scamming paraphernalia were seized during the operation which is still ongoing in the parish.
More to come.
