WATCH: Students connect with wildlife at Hope Zoo

WATCH: Students connect with wildlife at Hope ZooFriday, March 04, 2022
|
The Hope Zoo in St Andrew hosted primary and high school students on Thursday for an educational and interactive day at the zoo focusing on native and endemic wildlife conservation.
The event, organised by the zoo in collaboration with title sponsor Tourism Enhancement Fund, was held in recognition of World Wildlife Day
“We decided that we wanted to take part in World Wildlife Day because we see the need to educate Jamaicans on the importance of our local wildlife – our native and endemic animals – and the role that they play,” Patrice Levy, Marketing, Events and Client Relations Manager at Hope Zoo, told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Some 200 students participated in the day's activities. Watch the video.
