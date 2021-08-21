WATCH: Supermarket rush as Jamaica heads into lockdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Supermarkets across the Corporate Area are packed this weekend as Jamaica heads into the first of seven no movement days as part of the new measures to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

As early as 7am Friday, there were queues outside grocery stores in Kingston as people looked to stock up on food items to take them through the first string of no movement days, from Sunday, August 22 to Tuesday, August 24.

Observer Online visited the Sampars supermarket in Cross Roads to speak to shoppers.