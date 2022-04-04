WATCH: 'This is like colonisation again' - Jamaicans react to SOJA's Grammy win

The news that SOJA, a predominantly all-white reggae band, had copped this year's Reggae Grammy was met with shock, anger and displeasure.

The Virginia-based group, who say they were inspired by Jamaica, won the award for their album, 'Beauty in the Silence'. This was their third nomination.

Other nominees in the category were: Spice, Sean Paul, Etana, Gramps Morgan and Jesse Royal.

OBSERVER ONLINE took to the streets of downtown, Kingston to get the reaction from reggae lovers about SOJA's victory.