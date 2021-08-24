WATCH: Vaccine brings a dose of 'hope' for COVID-weary students

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Stephen John Dixon was thrilled after receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

“I am glad that I got it over with, because now it's just one step closer to bringing the COVID virus to an end, and I am very happy for that,” the teen told Observer Online.

He was among hundreds of children, 12 years and over, to turn up at the vaccination centre at St George's College in Kingston to receive the jab, most of them expressing relief that they will soon be able return to face-to-face classes after nearly 18 months having to learn online.

“I do miss face-to-face school a lot,” Dixon said.

“Zoom classes have been really hard for me to pay attention in, much less to learn in the classes, so I am very glad that I can get back to face-to-face classes after taking the vaccine,” he said.

Education Minister Favyal Williams last Thursday told the country that children 12 and over must be vaccinated in order to return to face-to-face classes when schools reopen. Those who are unvaccinated will have to join classes online until they receive the jab.

According to Dr Susan Strachan Johnson, Senior Medical Officer of Health for the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department, there was “a very good turnout of both adults and children” at the St George's College vaccination centre on Monday, with the take up of the vaccine “more than expected” on the day.

“The focus is for the schoolchildren and teachers to be vaccinated so that we can get back to face-to-face,” she said.

In the meantime, another student, Danay Clarke encouraged Jamaicans to adhere to coronavirus protocols.

“I am encouraging people to keep themselves protected from COVID-19 and protect others,” she said.