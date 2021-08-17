WATCH: Weise Road residents on edge as Grace drenches Jamaica

BULL BAY, St Andrew – Residents of Weise Road in Nine Miles, Bull Bay have expressed concern that the nearby Chalky River will break its banks and leave their homes flooded amid the passage of Tropical Storm Grace which is dumping heavy rainfall across Jamaica on Tuesday.

“The next heavy rain come down, it probably burst,” one resident, Terry-Ann Murray, told Observer Online earlier in the afternoon.

“We know it ah guh happen, what else can we do? We have nowhere to go,” the concerned resident said.

Watch the video for more.