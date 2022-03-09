WATCH: 'Why kill them?' - Central Village man laments fatal police shootings

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A Central Village man is expressing concern over the prevalence of police killings during confrontations in inner-city communities, arguing that more effort should be made by lawmen in preserving the lives of even the most notorious suspects and have the court decide their fate.

“Nuh garrison yute nah get nuh justice right now, not even from INDECOM (Independent Commission of Investigations),” he said.

He was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE following the fatal shooting of four alleged gunmen by the police in Central Village on Wednesday morning.

The man, who declined to state his name, said he was unaware whether the deceased suspects were in fact innocent, but believes the police could generally exercise more restrain during confrontations.

“Work by protocol, try the yute dem,” he said. “Oh God man, everybody deserve a trial man.”

Up to the middle of February, there were 19 fatal shootings by the police since the start of the year, four of which involved vulnerable persons, according to INDECOM.

One advocacy group, Stand Up Jamaica expressed deep concern at the statistics which it described as alarming and said it reflects the failure of the security forces who lack the proper training in how to approach various circumstances.

Watch the video by freelancer Llewellyn Wynter.