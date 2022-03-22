WATCH: William and Kate arrive in Jamaica

WATCH: William and Kate arrive in JamaicaTuesday, March 22, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon.
Prince William and Kate arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston at approximately 2:20pm and were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith; Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths, Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister.
READ: Royal protest outside British High Commission in Jamaica
READ: Jamaicans shun UK royal visit, demand slavery reparations
Prince William, guided by the rear admiral, greeted members of the Jamaica Defence Force.
The National Anthem was played shortly after, with the prince standing before the military men on a podium.
He was later brought to greet other officials including Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Lisa Hanna and Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson.
The visit of the royals to the former British colony has been met with intense opposition among locals, many of whom call for reparations and demand an apology for the role the monarchy played in slavery.
Earlier Tuesday, scores of people gathered outside the British High Commission to protest the visit.
- Candice Haughton
