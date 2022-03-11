WATCH : #UpNext - CR3 bringing truth and reality through music

Having discovered his love for music while attending Camperdown High School, up-and-coming artiste CR3 says it was there that he honed his talents for being one of the best Jamaica has to offer.

The artiste shared that he spent his high school days 'clashing' with the other student deejays, which led to him recording his first song at the age of 15.

Now, several years later, he is still on a musical journey, hoping to one day get his big break in the industry.

CR3, which is short for 'Cold Reality to the Third Degree', explained to OBSERVER ONLINE that his music is a vehicle to share his reality and get listeners to see and experience things from a different perspective.

One key aspect of his image and persona is not showing his face on camera.

“I don't show my face because I want people to see deeper than what meets the eye. So when I say CR3, I want to depict a world that I don't think you have seen, something you might not have heard someone say before,” the artiste explained.

“My reality looks more like that of an average human being who is coming up from the earth, just trying to achieve the best. Never born with any gold spoon but trying to use the same dirt I came up in to create the gold. Through the everyday struggle, I am trying to make the best out of it. Trying to just see the light in every situation. As I said in one of my songs, “When it's dark the stars glisten” so if I can't find the light, I have to be the light,” CR3 added.

The 26-year-old disclosed that to bring forth his truth, he has opted to not settle into one genre of music. With influences like Drake, Meek Mill, Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer, CR3 says he chooses not to box himself in.

“I think I can do so much better than just box myself in because if you listen to my songs, you will see that I have a wide variety. I have songs that people have told me don't sound like a Jamaican artiste. So I try not to box myself in and introduce myself all the time as an 'artiste' since an artiste can paint any picture he wants,” he explained.

Characterising himself as an overachiever, the artiste said he has a lot to accomplish along his journey.

“I have some things on my list that I haven't done and I have been aiming for them since. The Grammy is still there, there are so many accolades that I haven't added to my name as yet so why stop?” he questioned.

With a message of truth, the young artiste shared that he has a long journey ahead, and much to achieve in the years to come.

“I am aiming for the best, there is no limit for me. It is hard to picture something without putting a limit on it but I believe in the next five years I will be a force to be reckoned with. So everybody who doesn't know will want to know,” he stated.

CR3 shared that he has a lot in store for those listening to his music as he has a website that will be launched soon, where CR3 merchandise can be purchased. Otherwise, his music can be found on all music streaming platforms and on YouTube at CR3 Vevo.