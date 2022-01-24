WATCH: AK-47, Uzi among weapons found at Stadium East

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Another stash of illegal weapons was seized by the police during an operation at Stadium East in St Andrew on Sunday as security forces intensify actions to curb criminal activities in the country.

Among the stash is a high-powered AK-47 rifle, a shotgun, an Uzi sub-machine gun and 53 assorted rounds of ammunition.

The guns were seized about 2:30 pm during the operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who heads the police force's Crime Portfolio.

Describing the operation as a part of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) anti-gang strategy, DCP Bailey said, “We are going to push back. This is one effort and we continue with several others…we are going to pull back Jamaica from the hands of these criminal elements.”

The operation was carried out by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), Specialized Operations, the Canine Division and the Jamaica Defence Force.

DCP Bailey indicated that investigators believe more weapons may be hidden at the location and said the operation would continue into Monday.

Sunday's seizure follows the seizure of 20 illegal handguns in St James on Friday, January 21.

In the meantime, the police are encouraging members of the public to share information about wanted men, drugs and illegal firearms with Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.