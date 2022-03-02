WATCH: Scores protest against leasing of parking lot used by Danny's Marina restaurant

WATCH: Scores protest against leasing of parking lot used by Danny's Marina restaurantWednesday, March 02, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — There was a protest in front of the Danny's Marina seafood restaurant in Harbour View, Kingston on Ash Wednesday, as scores of people voiced their disapproval with the authorities to lease the lot used as a parking area by the restaurant to a gas station operator.
Restaurant owner Danny Davis says the move will cripple his operation, leave him out of business and also leave his employees out of a job.
"It is unjust. If I don't have a car park, mi nuh have nuh business. Dem come here come see me ah use the property," Davis said.
He claimed he had applied for the lease some years ago and was told that he would have been given the contract, only to learn that another applicant was given it instead.
The restaurant owner said several efforts by him to reach out to the government for help have failed.
