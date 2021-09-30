WHO: 15 of 54 African nations at 10% vaccinated

WHO: 15 of 54 African nations at 10% vaccinatedThursday, September 30, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya — The World Health Organization says just 15 of Africa's 54 countries have reached the global target of fully vaccinating 10% of their population by the end of this month.
Half of African countries have fully vaccinated 2% or less of their populations. The WHO says almost 90% of high-income countries have met the 10% target set by the World Health Assembly this year.
While vaccine deliveries to African countries have increased 10-fold since June, WHO Africa immunisation official Richard Mihigo says deliveries need to more than double by the end of the year to reach the WHO target of fully vaccinating 40% of the population by then.
Mihigo says about 900 million doses are needed. He says African countries have received more than 200 million vaccine doses so far and administered over 70% of them.
Just 4% of Africa's population of 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated.
