WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' risk

WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' riskMonday, November 29, 2021
|
BRUSSELS (AP) — The World Health Organization says the global risk from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is “very high” based on early evidence, and it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”
The UN health agency, in a technical memo to member states, says "considerable uncertainties” remain about the new variant that was first detected in southern Africa. But it says the likelihood of possible further spread around the world is high.
