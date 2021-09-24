WINDALCO awards 100 students with scholarships, grants valued $9 million

KINGSTON, Jamaica -One hundred students from communities within St Catherine, St Ann, Clarendon and Manchester have received scholarships and grants from WINDALCO valued at more than $9 million.

The investment forms part of the company's annual Local Scholarship and Grants Programme, which benefits students residing within WINDALCO's operating areas, who have excelled academically at the primary and tertiary levels. Eight students from the Corporate Area were also awarded scholarships.

In a release, WINDALCO's human resources director, Glendon Johnson, expressed that despite the challenges facing the company amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was important to maintain the educational assistance programme.

He told several of the awardees that “the scholarship programme is not a gift but an investment towards your future. I encourage you to make full use of the opportunity and to continue to excel in your studies.”