WINDALCO awards 24 engineering scholarships for study in Russia

UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Ltd (WINDALCO) has awarded 24 Jamaican students scholarships valued at approximately US $900,000.

The awardees, 12 males and 12 females are from communities within WINDALCO's operating areas in St Catherine, St Ann and Manchester. The award forms part of the company's International Scholarship Programme and covers airfare, accommodation, a monthly stipend, winter clothing allowance, internships and medical insurance.

The batch of 24 students adds to the 30 Jamaicans who have previously benefitted from WINDALCO's International Scholarship Programme.

This year's scholarship programme is being done in collaboration with Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (ROSSOTRUDNICHESTVO). The Agency will cover the cost of tuition.

The scholarships are to assist the students with studies in Russia. They are set to attend the Siberian Federal University in Krasnoyarsk.

At the end of the 5-year programme, the students will receive undergraduate degrees in the fields of chemical, electrical, mechanical, energy, process and quality engineering as well as instrumentation.

Speaking at the contract signing earlier this month at the Ewarton Works Sports Club, WINDALCO's Human Resources Director, Glendon Johnson, encouraged the awardees to make full use of the opportunity.

“WINDALCO values education and this scholarship presents the opportunity for the students to learn a new language, experience a new culture and develop life skills while pursuing higher education. It is our hope that the Company and Jamaica will benefit from their experience and knowledge upon their return.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being taught the Russian language virtually. They officially began classes on November 15 and are scheduled to depart the island for Russia in the summer of 2022 to begin specialised training.