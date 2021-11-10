WINDALCO invests $17m in back-to-school programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several students have benefitted from more than $17 million courtesy of UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited (WINDALCO) to assist them with virtual and face-to-face learning.

According to the company, more than $7 million was donated to prepare students in its host communities for virtual and face-to face learning as part of its annual Back-to-School Programme and its Online Learning Assistance Programme, which was initiated in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other $10 million was awarded in scholarships and grants to tertiary level students also part the programme.

Recently, the company gifted 145 tablets, five laptops and $4 million in book vouchers to students is St Ann, St Catherine and Manchester.

It is also establishing WiFi hotspots in the Camperdown, Bensonton, Mount Waddy, Village, Turnberry and Walkerswood communities in St Ann, as well as the Bermaddy and Orangefield communities in St Catherine.

Three special needs students from St Ann were also the recipients of $20,000 grants each.

Speaking on the donations, Employee and Community Relations Manager, Lanceroy Morris, said, “We are dedicated to ensuring that Jamaica's children receive continuous education at all levels. We have implemented strategies within remote communities to ensure students impacted by the challenges in the school system are not left unattended.”

He said WINDALCO will continue all efforts to maintain the programme as the dynamics of the educational system evolves.

Meanwhile, Principal of Bermaddy Primary, Melbourne Thompson, said he is grateful for the donation which will enhance the learning capabilities of his students.

“As the leader of the institution, I have been stressed during the COVID-19 pandemic because the connectivity issues in the area are really bad. These tablets and WiFi hotspots are lifesavers and will impact the students in a massive way. WINDALCO is playing a huge role in giving back and I want to say thanks on behalf of Bermaddy Primary and the surrounding communities,” he said.

Stephen Hamilton, chairman of the Ewarton Joint Community Council and Benevolent Society, through which the donations were administered, added that giving back is important.

“As a council, we want to be agents of change and to positively impact lives in our communities and the wider Jamaica. It was therefore important to us to reach persons in our communities that are in need.”

The company said more than 400 primary school students and 100 university students have benefitted from WINDALCO's 2021 Back-to-School Programme.