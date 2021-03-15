WIPA celebrates Windies' win over Sri Lanka

WIPA celebrates Windies' win over Sri LankaMonday, March 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) says the West Indies men's team, which recently celebrated comprehensive series wins over Sri Lanka, exhibited “drive and determination, which was undoubtedly pleasing to West Indies supporters and well-wishers”.
The team won the CG Insurance One Day International (ODI) series 3-0, after winning the CG Insurance T20 International series 2-1.
The 3-0 ODI series win gives West Indies 30 valuable ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points, taking them to fifth position.
The association commended coach Phil Simmons and the support team, captain Kieron Pollard, and the entire squad and wished them continued success.
In a statement, WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds, said: “Congratulations on a convincing One Day International series win. Special mention to the players with outstanding individual performances, undoubtedly, it was a great team effort. The series win was ably led by captain Keiron Pollard who continued his astute leadership from the T20 series win against a competitive Sri Lankan team.”
