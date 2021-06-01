WIPA congratulates CWI on 95th anniversary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) yesterday celebrated the 95th Anniversary of Cricket West Indies' (CWI) affiliation with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The then named West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) joined the sport's international ruling body, then named the Imperial Cricket Council, on May 31, 1926, and later played their first official international match in 1928, becoming the fourth Test nation.

WIPA's executive and staff, in a statement on Monday, extended warm congratulations to CWI on this important milestone.

“We look forward to continuing to partner together to advance the wellbeing and profession of our players,” continued the statement.

WIPA President and CEO Wavell Hinds said “The legacy and longevity of West Indies cricket is rich and enduring. This 95-year-old experiment called West Indies cricket is at times complex, but at best unifying and triumphant.”

“West Indies' mark on the cricket world has helped emphatically to break down barriers and eliminate discrimination for the Caribbean people. Undoubtedly, West Indies cricket is firmly hinged in the minds of the people of the Caribbean and the Diaspora, continuing to contribute to the evolution of Caribbean civilisation. May the West Indies continue to play with flair, grace, and honesty,” he added.