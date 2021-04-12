WIPA congratulates Skerritt, Shallow on re-election

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) has congratulated Richard Skerritt and Kishore Shallow on their re-election to the offices of president and vice-president, respectively, of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Skerritt and Shallow were returned unopposed in the CWI Annual General Meeting held yesterday for their second two-year term.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds said, “We would like to congratulate Messrs Richard Skerritt and Kishore Shallow on their re-election to the offices of president and vice-president respectively. We look forward to continue meaningful work with CWI for the betterment of players welfare, the development of game and the advancement of West Indies cricket.”