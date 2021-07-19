WIPA congratulates West Indies Women on series wins over Pakistan

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) congratulated the West Indies Women's Senior Team on T20I and ODI series wins over Pakistan.

The West Indies women won the CG Insurance T20 International and One Day International series by 3-0 and 3-2 respectively. The women played entertaining, dominant cricket throughout the T20I series, and good, consistent cricket for most of the ODI series, with notable performances from several players. In the release WIPA applauded Coach, Courtney Walsh, Captain, Stafanie Taylor, the coaching and support staff, and the entire squad on a job well done.

WIPA also congratulated Captain Stafanie Taylor on reclaiming the top batting and all-rounder spots in the ICC ODI player ranking, as well as reaching the milestone of 8000 international runs across formats, being only the third woman to reach the milestone.

Additionally, WIPA commended the West Indies Women's 'A' team on a valiant effort throughout their T20 and One Day series despite not experiencing victory. The energy and fight on display, having several debutants in both formats, bodes well for the future of the women's game.

“Congratulations to our senior Women's team on their series wins and to our Women's 'A' team for their steadfast efforts. There are many positives that all West Indians can be proud of and we look forward to and wish for you all continued success,” said WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds.