WRHA taking steps to provide more COVID-19 hospital beds

WRHA taking steps to provide more COVID-19 hospital bedsSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says it is taking steps to provide additional beds for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the region requiring hospitalisation.
Regional Director, St Andrade Sinclair, told JIS News that patient occupancy is at full capacity at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland, and Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.
He indicated, however, that while the situation at the Savanna-la-Mar hospital has reached “crisis proportion”, the facility has been positioned to handle the strain being experienced.
“So, what we have to be doing [is] using tents for some of the [patient] spill-overs. We [also] have the field hospital in Falmouth, which is a 36-bed [facility],” he informed.
The Regional Director said the requisite adjustments will be undertaken at the facility to accommodate more patients, if necessary.
Regarding the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, which he described as “overburdened”, Sinclair indicated that “we have looked at an area that we are currently retrofitting and expanding, that will house about 15 to 20 persons.” This, he advised, is expected to be ready within another week.
Additionally, Sinclair said a 30-bed field hospital will be established at the institution within the next two weeks, to further boost the facility's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
In Hanover, the Regional Director says a tent with the capacity to accommodate up to 15 COVID-19 patients, will be erected at the Noel Holmes Hospital within a week.
“We have located an area for their tent, and we are now in dialogue with the supplier. They have created a tent for the area [that] I have already approved. The CEO confirmed that they are working towards… [getting] all [of] that done [over] the next five to seven days,” Sinclair informed.
He disclosed that the WRHA has made arrangements with the management of the El Greco Hotel in Montego Bay to accommodate the overflow of COVID-19 patients at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. As of Friday (August 20), 15 patients were being housed at the hospital.
Sinclair further indicated that the management of the Seventh Day Adventist Church property, adjacent to the hospital, has provided an auditorium that can accommodate another 35 to 40 people.
Up to August 20, some 564 individuals contracting COVID-19 were in hospitals islandwide.
Meanwhile, Sinclair has commended health care workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 for their dedication and personal sacrifices, amidst increased medical risk.
“We are still motivated, and the staff are trying their best. I must commend the staff for the hard work that they have been doing… and their dedication to what's been taking place, because these are not normal times,” he said.
JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy