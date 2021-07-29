WTO says disparities in vaccine rates can hit economic rebound

WTO says disparities in vaccine rates can hit economic reboundThursday, July 29, 2021
|
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The World Trade Organization on Thursday warned that global disparities in coronavirus vaccine rates could impact worldwide economic recovery.
"World trade and output have recovered faster than expected since the second half of 2020 after falling sharply during the first wave of the pandemic," World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said while presenting a semi-annual report on the state of world trade.
"The WTO's most recent forecast expects the volume of merchandise trade to increase by eight per cent in 2021 and four per cent in 2022," she said.
Okonjo-Iweala said "trade performance is diverging significantly across regions, with unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines a major factor in the disparities".
"This is especially true for low-income countries, where barely over one per cent of their populations has received even one dose," she said.
"Failure to ensure global access to vaccines poses a serious threat to the global economy and to public health".
The International Monetary Fund also sounded a similar warning on Tuesday, saying "vaccine access has emerged as the principal fault line along which the global recovery splits into two blocs".
The WTO chief said that despite the value of global merchandise trade shrinking by around eight per cent in 2020, trade in medical supplies increased by 16 per cent and personal protective equipment (PPE) by nearly 50 per cent.
"However, some pandemic-related trade restrictions do remain in place, and the challenge is to ensure that they are indeed transparent and temporary," she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy