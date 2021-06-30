Waite replaced as Reggae Boyz Assistant Coach, says JFF

Waite replaced as Reggae Boyz Assistant Coach, says JFFWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says current assistant coach of the National Senior Men's team, Jerome Waite, will be replaced as assistant coach.
According to a statement from the JFF, the decision was made, yesterday, by its Board of Directors at its Quarterly Board meeting.
The JFF said that the board recommended that Waite be reassigned to another national team.
The association noted that Waite had previously served at the National Under-20 and Under-23 levels, and a final decision on the re-assignment, will be recommended by the Technical and Development Committee (T&DC).
''The Board of Directors also approved a recommendation from the T&D Committee that Merron Gordon, past assistant coach at the National Under-23 level and former Head Coach for the Senior women's team be appointed as a National Assistant coach to the Senior Men's team,'' the JFF said.
''He will join recently appointed Assistant Coach, Paul Hall in this position. Both Assistant Coaches will join Head Coach, Theodore Whitmore, at the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup,'' it added.
''The JFF wishes to use this forum to categorically state that the decision regarding Coach Waite's re-assignment was a decision of the Board of Directors, the only legitimate body that can take that decision, and that Head Coach Whitmore was not involved in the decision,'' the Federation noted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy