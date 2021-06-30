Waite replaced as Reggae Boyz Assistant Coach, says JFF

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says current assistant coach of the National Senior Men's team, Jerome Waite, will be replaced as assistant coach.

According to a statement from the JFF, the decision was made, yesterday, by its Board of Directors at its Quarterly Board meeting.

The JFF said that the board recommended that Waite be reassigned to another national team.

The association noted that Waite had previously served at the National Under-20 and Under-23 levels, and a final decision on the re-assignment, will be recommended by the Technical and Development Committee (T&DC).

''The Board of Directors also approved a recommendation from the T&D Committee that Merron Gordon, past assistant coach at the National Under-23 level and former Head Coach for the Senior women's team be appointed as a National Assistant coach to the Senior Men's team,'' the JFF said.

''He will join recently appointed Assistant Coach, Paul Hall in this position. Both Assistant Coaches will join Head Coach, Theodore Whitmore, at the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup,'' it added.

''The JFF wishes to use this forum to categorically state that the decision regarding Coach Waite's re-assignment was a decision of the Board of Directors, the only legitimate body that can take that decision, and that Head Coach Whitmore was not involved in the decision,'' the Federation noted.