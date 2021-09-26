Wanted American who skipped return cruise, arrested in St Ann

Wanted American who skipped return cruise, arrested in St AnnSunday, September 26, 2021
OCHO RIOS, St Ann — An American tourist who is allegedly wanted for criminal offences in the United States, was arrested in St Ann after failing to report back to a cruise ship that docked in the tourist resort on September 13.
Twenty-year-old Eric Lott was reported missing and a search launched after he did not return to the vessel.
He was arrested during an operation conducted by the St Ann police along the Brown's Town main road yesterday.
He was charged for breaching the Immigration Act and will face the court on Tuesday.
According to police sources Lott, who is from a Douglasville address in Georgia, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the same city.
Law enforcers say Lott also goes by the name Garfield Anthony Michael Sewell.
