Wanted man 'Goblin' shot dead by police in Franklyn Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Police gunned down one of the island's most wanted men during an alleged shootout in Franklyn Town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, a notorious gangster known as Andrew 'Goblin' Thompson, had been wanted in connection with several crimes, and had been featured prominently on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's most wanted lists.

The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the shooting.

"We can confirm the incident, based on the preliminary, there was a confrontation between the deceased and the police. A firearm was recovered. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead," a representative of CCU told Observer Online.

The incident unfolded a few minutes after 5 pm, the police said.

Thompson was alleged to have fired shots at a police unit in Franklyn Town last month before escaping in a nearby gully.

