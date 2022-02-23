Wanted man among six arrested in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - The Westmoreland Police have arrested another of the men on their most wanted list.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Rojay “City Man” Webb of Gordon District, Whitehouse in the parish.

Webb was wanted for assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.



According to the police, about 5:30 pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Webb was arrested, along with five other men, when a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle in which they were travelling was intercepted along the Alma main road in Grange Hill during a targeted operation executed by members of the Westmoreland Division's Tactical Response Team and personnel from the Specialized Operation Branch.

The motor vehicle was seized as part of its ongoing investigation.

The identities of the five other men are being withheld pending further investigations.